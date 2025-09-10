Memphis vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Troy Trojans.

Memphis vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Memphis: (-170) | Troy: (+140)

Memphis: (-170) | Troy: (+140) Spread: Memphis: -3.5 (-115) | Troy: +3.5 (-105)

Memphis: -3.5 (-115) | Troy: +3.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Memphis vs Troy Betting Trends

Memphis is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Memphis has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Troy has posted one win against the spread this season.

Troy has covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this season.

One of Troy's two games has hit the over.

Memphis vs Troy Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (72.8%)

Memphis vs Troy Point Spread

Troy is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-105 odds), and Memphis, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Memphis vs Troy Over/Under

Memphis versus Troy on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Memphis vs Troy Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Memphis vs. Troy reveal Memphis as the favorite (-170) and Troy as the underdog (+140).

Memphis vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Memphis 41.5 34 13.0 40 56.5 2 Troy 27.0 77 23.5 83 50.0 2

Memphis vs. Troy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL)

