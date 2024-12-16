McIlroy/Scheffler vs. Koepka/DeChambeau: Prediction, Betting Odds, Rules, and How to Watch

Big purses are nothing new to golf at this point, but there's a massive one on the line on Tuesday, December 17th in a showdown between four of the world's best.

The PGA Tour's Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are teaming up to face the LIV Tour's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Here's what you need to know.

What Is the Crypto.com Showdown?

The Crypto.com Showdown is an 18-hole, team match play contest. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will team up against Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koeopka.

The purse is -- at minimum -- $10 million in cryptocurrency.

The Crypto.com Showdown will be held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Crypto.com Showdown Match Rules

The Crypto.com Showdown is an 18-hole match play event, broken into three, six-hole segments.

For the first six holes, four-ball will be used. Four-ball is also known as best ball or better ball. In this format, all four players play their own ball, and the best (i.e. lowest) score for each team is recorded for each hole.

For holes 7 through 12, the format will change to foursomes. Foursomes is also referred to as alternate shot. Teams will alternate shots with the same golf ball until they hole out.

For the final six holes, the format changes again to two singles matches, meaning the teams will split up and go one-on-one with a competitor from the opposing team.

How to Watch McIlroy/Scheffler vs. DeChambeau/Koepka

Coverage for the Crypto.com Showdown begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Tuesday, December 17th.

McIlroy/Scheffler vs. DeChambeau/Koepka Betting Odds

According to the golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, McIlroy and Scheffler are favored over Dechambeau and Koepka.

Crypto.Com Showdown Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scheffler/McIlroy -148 DeChambeau/Koepka +122

The -148 odds imply 59.7% win odds for McIlroy and Scheffler in this matchup.

Odds may change. Head to FanDuel Sportsbook for the current odds and offerings in your state.

McIlroy/Scheffler vs. DeChambeau/Koepka Prediction and Pick

Match play and team events introduce a lot of additional variance to golf, an already volatile sport.

That will be magnified in this modified format, which features three types of golf in an 18-hole sample.

With that said, one team certainly has better recent form.

datagolf's true strokes gained (which are adjusted for field strength) rank all four golfers in this event inside the current top 150 in the world.

Scheffler, though, is gaining an absurd +3.27 strokes gained per round in his last 50 rounds. That leads all golfers in this sample. Xander Schauffele (+2.77) is distant second, and Scheffler has more than a full shot lead over anyone else (Jon Rahm at +2.23). That's how good he's been of late.

McIlroy (+1.93) is second among these four golfers and ranks fifth in the world. Not too far behind is DeChambeau (+1.82, seventh overall).

Koepka is a distant fourth (+0.74) and ranks 60th in the world by these metrics. Koepka, of course, has a penchant to elevate his game in big events and also beat DeChambeau in The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks back in November of 2021.

But with the talent gap here and doing my best to model it out based on past Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup team formats, it's hard not to side with preferring the favorites, Scheffler and McIlroy.

