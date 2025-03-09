Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Dallas Mavericks (32-32) host the Phoenix Suns (29-34) after losing three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7.5 229 -300 +245

Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (65.5%)

Mavericks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have registered a 23-39-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 31-31-2 against the spread this season.

Suns games have gone over the total 34 times out of 64 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over 50% of the time (32 out of 64 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 31 home games, and 13 times in 32 road games.

The Suns have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 31 home matchups (41.9%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 32 games (65.6%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (17-15-1) than on the road (14-16-1) this season.

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 33) than on the road (19 of 31) this year.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 26.0 points, 4.0 boards and 6.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Tyus Jones averages 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 5.8 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is draining 40.3% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Naji Marshall averages 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 49.4% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Max Christie gives the Mavericks 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

