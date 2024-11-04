Mavericks vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (2-4) are underdogs (by 5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (4-2) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:45 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5 -108 -112 237 -110 -110 -205 +172

Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (54.8%)

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.

So far this year the Pacers have two wins against the spread.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over twice.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 28 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Kyrie Irving averages 23.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 58.8% from downtown (sixth in NBA), with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

P.J. Washington is averaging 9.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Dereck Lively is averaging 9.3 points, 8.2 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gives the Pacers 19.8 points, 7.2 boards and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers get 14 points per game from Tyrese Haliburton, plus 4.5 boards and 7.3 assists.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.2 steals and 0 blocks.

Per game, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Obi Toppin's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 53.5% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.