Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and ALT

The Dallas Mavericks (22-16) will look to Kyrie Irving (15th in the league scoring 24.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Nikola Jokic (second in the NBA with 31.6 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (22-15) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 4-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 3:00 PM ET on KFAA and ALT. The point total is 228 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

FanDuel Sportsbook

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 228 -174 +146

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

numberFire

Prediction: Mavericks win (60%)

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 17 times over 37 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks are 20-18-0 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 24 times out of 38 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 38 opportunities (50%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 19 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 18 opportunities on the road.

When playing at home, the Nuggets eclipse the over/under 63.2% of the time (12 of 19 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 66.7% of games (12 of 18).

This season, Dallas is 10-8-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-10-0 ATS (.500).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 18) than on the road (12 of 20) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 31.6 points, 13 boards and 9.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19 points, 6.6 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19 points, 6.2 assists and 4 rebounds.

Christian Braun averages 13.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Irving provides the Mavericks 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Daniel Gafford averages 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 70.9% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 8.2 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 69.9% of his shots from the field.

