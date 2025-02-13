Mavericks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 13

Mavericks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA

The Miami Heat (25-27) are 2-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA. The matchup has an over/under set at 222 points.

Mavericks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 222 -126 +108

Mavericks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (65.4%)

Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have compiled a 21-28-3 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 28-25-2 this year.

This season, 27 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 55 chances.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 29 times in 55 opportunities (52.7%).

Miami has a better record against the spread at home (10-12-1) than it does on the road (11-16-2).

The Heat have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 23 home matchups (65.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 29 games (41.4%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (15-11-1). Away, it is .464 (13-14-1).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 40.7% of the time at home (11 of 27), and 64.3% of the time on the road (18 of 28).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.7 points, 10.1 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Tyler Herro averages 23.5 points, 5.5 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nikola Jovic averages 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 14.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

The Mavericks are getting 13.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Klay Thompson.

The Mavericks get 10.3 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Mavericks are getting 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Max Christie.

