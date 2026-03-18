Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage:

The Dallas Mavericks (23-46) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (37-31) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Atlanta Hawks. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -8.5 238.5 -334 +270

Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (68.4%)

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 36-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 29-39-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 33 times out of 69 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 31 of 69 set point totals (44.9%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-14-0) than it has in home games (17-18-0).

The Hawks have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (40%) than games on the road (57.6%).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (16-17-1) than away (13-22-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over 17 of 34 times at home (50%), and 14 of 35 away (40%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23 points, 8.1 assists and 10.4 boards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.

The Mavericks receive 15.3 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 14 points, 7 boards and 1.9 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Max Christie.

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