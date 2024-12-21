Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and KTLA

The Los Angeles Clippers (16-12) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (17-10) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on KFAA and KTLA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3.5 220.5 -172 +144

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (61.7%)

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have registered a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played 28 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on 11 of 28 set point totals (39.3%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed worse at home, covering seven times in 12 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

The Mavericks have hit the over on the total in four of 12 home games (33.3%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 11 of 15 matchups (73.3%).

This season, Los Angeles is 10-6-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (43.8%, seven of 16) compared to away (33.3%, four of 12).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 8.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving averages 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 46.8% from downtown (seventh in NBA), with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Daniel Gafford averages 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 72.1% from the field (first in NBA).

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.8 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 70.2% from the floor.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is also sinking 39.2% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Clippers receive 15.1 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 12.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

Norman Powell averages 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 48.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 3.9 triples per game (fifth in league).

Kris Dunn averages 6.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.7 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. gets the Clippers 9.6 points, 3.6 boards and 3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

