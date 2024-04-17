Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Preview: Series Odds, Player Props

The first round of the NBA playoffs is shaping up to be an exciting slate of games with several promising series. The Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Clippers in what looks like the best first-round matchup in the Western Conference, perhaps even the best clash among all first-round bouts.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA conference odds, the Denver Nuggets are the big-time favorite to repeat as Western Conference champions (+135). The next-shortest odds are a tight race among the Oklahoma City Thunder (+600), Mavericks (+650), and Clippers (+650). Dallas versus Los Angeles features two true contenders in the West.

Before Luka Doncic rested the final two games of the regular season, the Mavericks were on a tear with a 12-1 record over a 13-game span. The Clippers have been tracking to contend for virtually the entire season led by the promising core of James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard.

This is a must-see matchup among the NBA's first-round matchups. Let's break down the collision. Will Dallas keep their hot streak alive, or will Los Angeles' superior roster reign supreme?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Playoffs Betting

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Odds: Moneyline, Total Games, and Correct Score

Series Moneyline: Mavericks: -120 Clippers: +102

Total Games: 4 (+460) 5 (+250) 6 (+190) 7 (+230)

Series Correct Score: Mavericks 4-0 (+750) Mavericks 4-1 (+600) Mavericks 4-2 (+360) Mavericks 4-3 (+700) Clippers 4-0 (+1300) Clippers 4-1 (+550) Clippers 4-2 (+650) Clippers 4-3 (+450)

Correct Score After Three Games: Mavericks 3-0 (+550) Mavericks 2-1 (+135) Clippers 3-0 (+600) Clippers 2-1 (+150)

Series Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (+130) Clippers +1.5 (-160)



Mavericks vs. Clippers Player Props: Points, Assists, Rebounds, and Made Threes Leaders

Most Total Points: Luka Doncic: -550 Kawhi Leonard: +750 Paul George: +750 Kyrie Irving: +1600

Most Total Assists: Luka Doncic: -270 James Harden: +180

Most Total Rebounds: Luka Doncic: -125 Ivica Zubac: +130 Kawhi Leonard: +1600

Most Total Made Threes: Luka Doncic: -210 Paul George: +350 Kyrie Irving: +480 James Harden: +1000



Mavericks vs. Clippers Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings, pace, and shot distribution via DunksAndThrees.

Mavericks: nERD: 57.1 (12th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.5 (7th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 115.3 (18th) Pace: 100.4 (8th) Against-the-Spread Record: 48-34 Shot Distribution and Efficiency: Rim: 30.1% (30th) - 67.3% (3rd) Mid: 25.8% (14th) - 44.7% (9th) 3PT: 44.1% (2nd) - 36.9% (13th)

Clippers: nERD: 61.6 (6th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 118.3 (5th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 114.9 (17th) Pace: 97.7 (20th) Against-the-Spread Record: 38-44 Shot Distribution and Efficiency: Rim: 33.2% (22nd) - 64.1% (14th) Mid: 28.6% (27th) - 45.6% (5th) 3PT: 38.3% (19th) - 38.1% (6th)



Mavericks vs. Clippers Analysis

The Clippers have simply been the better team for most of the NBA season, per various analytics. This includes numberFire's nERD-based power rankings. L.A. has a much better nERD rating, touting the 6th-best mark, while Dallas ranks 12th in the metric.

However, the teams look quite similar when it comes to offensive and defensive ratings. The Clippers are only two spots above the Mavs in offensive rating and one spot higher in defensive rating.

Pace of play is where we begin to see a big difference between the two. Los Angeles plays at the 11th-slowest pace, while Dallas wants to get up and down the court with the 8th-quickest tempo. The Mavericks attempt the 12th-most shots per game, and the Clippers shoot the 5th-fewest field goals.

The two squads met three times this season with L.A. winning the series 2-1. In Dallas' lone win, it was an uptempo game, finishing at 144-126.

Take a guess how the Clippers' wins panned out. You probably got it; a slow-paced game that frustrated the Mavs' offense. Dallas totaled only 99.5 points per game (PPG) while shooting 40.1% from the field over the two losses against Los Angeles.

The pace of play should have a huge impact on this series. The rebounding and paint battles are two other factors to keep an eye on. The Clippers had their way in both categories in head-to-head matchups during the regular season, winning the battle of the glass by 11.3 boards per game while outscoring the Mavs by 18.7 points in the paint per game.

Losing each category by this margin simply will not lead to success for Dallas. These teams have not met since December 20th, though. The Mavericks are a much different team, which includes the acquisition of PJ Washington in February.

Before the final two games of the regular season (when players rested), Dallas was on a five-game winning streak. During this span, the Mavs won the rebounding and paint battle by about 3.6.

The pace of play, rebounding, and paint battle could take the headlines for the Mavericks-Clippers. Los Angeles had their way during the regular season, but Dallas has changed since and has become a different beast.

The Mavs are the favorite to win the series (-120). Can the Clippers pull off the upset? The coming weeks will reveal the answer.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.