Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Detroit Lions -- whose passing defense was ranked 27th in the NFL last season (247.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Thinking about Stafford for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stafford vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.99

16.99 Projected Passing Yards: 272.42

272.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.97

4.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford 2023 Fantasy Performance

Stafford picked up 243.3 fantasy points (16.2 per game), 15th at his position and 18th in the league.

Stafford picked up 23.7 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 294 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens).

In his second-best game of the year, Stafford accumulated 23.4 fantasy points -- 25-of-33 (75.8%), 229 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 12 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, Stafford finished with a season-low 9.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 17-of-31 (54.8%), 190 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Stafford accumulated 11.4 fantasy points -- 13-of-22 (59.1%), 162 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Lions Defensive Performance

Against Detroit last season, six players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Lions allowed at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Detroit last season, nine players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Lions gave up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Detroit last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Lions allowed 25 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Lions allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

Against Detroit last season, 13 players ran for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Lions allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.