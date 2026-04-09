Masters Second Round Tee Times for Friday: Round 2 Tee Times for Every Golfer

Here are the Round 2 tee times for every golfer.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Tee Times for the Second Round (Friday -- Round 2)

Time (ET) Golfers 7:40 AM Samuel Stevens · Sungjae Im 7:50 AM Andrew Novak · Tom McKibbin · Brian Campbell 8:02 AM Mike Weir · Wyndham Clark · Mateo Pulcini (a) 8:14 AM Zach Johnson · Michael Kim · Nicolai Højgaard 8:26 AM Danny Willett · Davis Riley · Ethan Fang (a) 8:38 AM Adam Scott · Daniel Berger · Brian Harman 8:50 AM Fred Couples · Min Woo Lee · Fifa Laopakdee (a) View Full Table ChevronDown

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