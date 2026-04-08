Masters Picks: Best Scottie Scheffler Bets and Predictions for the 2026 Masters

The 2026 Masters begins tomorrow, and Scottie Scheffler enters the tourney as the clear betting favorite at +500 to win.

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best ways to bet Scheffler for this year's Masters?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Scottie Scheffler Masters Betting Picks and Best Bets

It's essentially a pick'em on whether Scheffler lands inside the top 10. Given that he has top-10'd in four straight Masters, laying a tiny amount of juice here feels entirely justified.

While it's quite a statement to say any golfer has a roughly 50% chance to be in the top 10 in any major field, you can make a case Scheffler's number should be even shorter given his Augusta consistency. He has finished fourth or better in three of his past four starts at Augusta National, and Scottie has recorded top-seven finishes in each of his last five starts at a major championship.

Despite an un-Scheffler-like 2026 season thus far by his own incredible standards, he still leads the PGA Tour with 2.68 strokes gained total per round, and his short game (0.69 SG: around-the-green) and putting (0.68 SG: putting) have compensated for slightly diminished iron play.

He's the best golfer in the world, and he's got an impeccable track record at the Masters.

As we discussed in our Masters Round 1 Props to Target breakdown, Scheffler's first-round score line of 70.5 is an attractive under play.

He still ranks first on the PGA Tour in birdie average (5.38) and scoring average (68.33), and Augusta's par-5s set up perfectly for a player of his length and precision.

A rested Scheffler in his seventh consecutive Masters start can make a statement early and go low from the jump. He's done that each of the previous four Masters, shooting at least a 69 or better in all four Round 1s in that span.

Who are this week's best Masters DFS picks?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.