Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Seattle Mariners (29-29) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-25)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Dbacks.TV

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | ARI: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | ARI: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-3, 3.82 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 2-3, 4.65 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (4-3) for the Mariners and Ryne Nelson (2-3) for the Diamondbacks. When Woo starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has been victorious in 54.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-5. The Diamondbacks have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Nelson's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 2-6 record in Nelson's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62.1%)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +128 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Mariners are +150 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -182.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Mariners versus Diamondbacks on May 30 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (50.9%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 22-36-0 in 58 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together an 11-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).

Arizona has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-25-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have gone 33-22-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 63 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .297.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 15th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .320 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying batters, he is 59th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Naylor has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two walks and two RBIs.

J.P. Crawford is batting .218 with a .344 OBP and 22 RBI for Seattle this season.

Crawford takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a team-high OBP (.390), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (57). He's batting .294 and slugging.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte's .467 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 47th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .295 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .232 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/29/2026: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/11/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 10-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2025: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/28/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/26/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2023: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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