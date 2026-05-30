Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (29-29) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-25)
- Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Mariners.TV and Dbacks.TV
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | ARI: (+128)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-3, 3.82 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 2-3, 4.65 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (4-3) for the Mariners and Ryne Nelson (2-3) for the Diamondbacks. When Woo starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has been victorious in 54.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-5. The Diamondbacks have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Nelson's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 2-6 record in Nelson's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (62.1%)
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Seattle is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +128 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Mariners are +150 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -182.
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Mariners versus Diamondbacks on May 30 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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Mariners vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (50.9%) in those contests.
- This season Seattle has been victorious 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners have an against the spread record of 22-36-0 in 58 games with a line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have put together an 11-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).
- Arizona has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.
- The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-25-2 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 33-22-0 ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 63 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .297.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 15th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Arozarena has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .320 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 59th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.
- Rodriguez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .352 this season.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two walks and two RBIs.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .218 with a .344 OBP and 22 RBI for Seattle this season.
- Crawford takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has put up a team-high OBP (.390), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (57). He's batting .294 and slugging.
- Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.
- Ketel Marte's .467 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is 47th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Ildemaro Vargas is batting .295 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .232 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks.
Mariners vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 5/29/2026: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/11/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/10/2025: 10-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/9/2025: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/28/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/27/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/26/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/30/2023: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/29/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/28/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
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