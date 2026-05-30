Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-28)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-126) | PHI: (+108)

LAD: (-126) | PHI: (+108) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+168) | PHI: +1.5 (-205)

LAD: -1.5 (+168) | PHI: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-3, 4.93 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 4-4, 4.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (3-3) for the Dodgers and Jesus Luzardo (4-4) for the Phillies. Sasaki's team is 4-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sasaki's team has a record of 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Luzardo starts, the Phillies have gone 4-7-0 against the spread. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for two Luzardo starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.2%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +108 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Philadelphia is -205 to cover.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Phillies contest on May 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (66.1%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 33-19 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 57 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 31-26-0 against the spread in their 57 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have a 6-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

Philadelphia has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-30-2).

The Phillies are 17-39-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 63 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .538. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .406 this season while batting .279 with 39 walks and 37 runs scored. He's slugging .503.

Among all qualified batters, he is 36th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ohtani has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 48 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .392.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 66th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber's 49 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .612 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 101st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Marsh has racked up an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .484. Both lead the Phillies.

Trea Turner has nine doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .222.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

5/29/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/9/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/8/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 10/6/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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