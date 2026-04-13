Masters Odds for 2027: Who Are the Favorites to Win Next Year's Masters?

It's never too early to think about next year's Masters.

A day after Rory McIlroy won a second straight green jacket, let's take a look at the full 2027 Masters odds market.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Odds 2027: Odds to Win the Masters Next Year

Full Masters odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +430 Rory McIlroy +550 Jon Rahm +1200 Bryson DeChambeau +1400 Ludvig Aberg +1800 Xander Schauffele +1800 Cameron Young +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.