Masters Betting Odds Heading Into Second Round: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler Out Front

With one round in the books, the cream has already risen to the top.

Let's take a look at the 2026 Masters odds heading into the second round.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Full Masters second round tee times for Friday.

Masters Betting Odds 2026 Heading Into Second Round

Full Masters odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Rory McIlroy +290 Scottie Scheffler +350 Xander Schauffele +950 Sam Burns +1000 Patrick Reed +1600 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Jason Day +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.