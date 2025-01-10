Maryland vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

The Maryland Terrapins (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten) hope to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) on January 10, 2025.

Maryland vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Maryland vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Maryland win (71.4%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Maryland-UCLA spread (Maryland -4.5) or over/under (139.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Maryland vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

UCLA is 9-6-0 ATS this year.

UCLA covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Maryland covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (58.3%).

The Terrapins covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered six times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

The Bruins' winning percentage against the spread at home was .333 (5-10-0) last year. Away, it was .636 (7-4-0).

Maryland has posted two wins against the spread in conference games this season.

UCLA has one Big Ten win against the spread this season.

Maryland vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has won in seven of the nine contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Terrapins have won seven of eight games when listed as at least -210 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has won 75% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-1).

The Bruins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Maryland has a 67.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Maryland vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland outscores opponents by 22.0 points per game (scoring 85.5 per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 63.5 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball) and has a +330 scoring differential overall.

Derik Queen ranks 175th in the country with a team-high 16.0 points per game.

UCLA is outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game, with a +216 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.9 points per game (164th in college basketball) and allows 61.5 per outing (10th in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA, putting up 14.7 points per game (290th in college basketball).

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. They are recording 35.8 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6 per contest.

Julian Reese paces the team with 8.7 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball action).

The Bruins win the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. They record 31.1 rebounds per game, 276th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.9.

Kobe Johnson tops the Bruins with 5.8 rebounds per game (372nd in college basketball).

Maryland ranks ninth in college basketball by averaging 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 10th in college basketball, allowing 80.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Bruins rank 109th in college basketball with 99.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th defensively with 80.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

