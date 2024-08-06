2024 Maryland Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The currently unranked Maryland Terrapins are 1-1 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Maryland 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UConn Aug. 31 W 50-7 Terrapins (-18.5) 45.5 2 Michigan State Sept. 7 L 27-24 Terrapins (-8.5) 44.5 3 @ Virginia Sept. 14 - Terrapins (-2.5) 54.5 4 Villanova Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Indiana Sept. 28 - - - 7 Northwestern Oct. 11 - - - 8 USC Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Maryland Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Terrapins lost 27-24 to the Michigan State Spartans. Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 253 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for the Terps in that game versus the Spartans. He also tacked on six carries for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Roman Hemby took 12 carries for 35 yards (2.9 yards per carry), while adding one reception for one yard in the passing game. Tai Felton led the receiving charge against the Spartans, hauling in 11 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Maryland Betting Insights

Maryland has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

