2023 Maryland Football Odds and Schedule

The Maryland Terrapins sport a record of 5-1 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Maryland 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Towson September 2 W 38-6 Terrapins (-37.5) 56.5 2 Charlotte September 9 W 38-20 Terrapins (-24.5) 50.5 3 Virginia September 15 W 42-14 Terrapins (-15.5) 48.5 4 @ Michigan State September 23 W 31-9 Terrapins (-7.5) 51.5 5 Indiana September 30 W 44-17 Terrapins (-14.5) 50.5 6 @ Ohio State October 7 L 37-17 Buckeyes (-17.5) 56.5 7 Illinois October 14 - Terrapins (-13.5) 51.5 View Full Table

Maryland Last Game

The Terrapins matched up with the Ohio State Buckeyes in their most recent outing, losing 37-17. In that game against the Buckeyes, Taulia Tagovailoa had 196 yards on 21-of-41 passing (51.2%) for the Terps, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Antwain Littleton toted the rock 11 times for 38 yards (3.5 yards per carry). He also had one reception for four yards. Jeshaun Jones led the receiving charge against the Buckeyes, hauling in five passes for 59 yards.

Maryland Betting Insights

Maryland has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

