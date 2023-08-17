FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Maryland Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Maryland Terrapins sport a record of 5-1 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Maryland 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1TowsonSeptember 2W 38-6Terrapins (-37.5)56.5
2CharlotteSeptember 9W 38-20Terrapins (-24.5)50.5
3VirginiaSeptember 15W 42-14Terrapins (-15.5)48.5
4@ Michigan StateSeptember 23W 31-9Terrapins (-7.5)51.5
5IndianaSeptember 30W 44-17Terrapins (-14.5)50.5
6@ Ohio StateOctober 7L 37-17Buckeyes (-17.5)56.5
7IllinoisOctober 14-Terrapins (-13.5)51.5
Maryland Last Game

The Terrapins matched up with the Ohio State Buckeyes in their most recent outing, losing 37-17. In that game against the Buckeyes, Taulia Tagovailoa had 196 yards on 21-of-41 passing (51.2%) for the Terps, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Antwain Littleton toted the rock 11 times for 38 yards (3.5 yards per carry). He also had one reception for four yards. Jeshaun Jones led the receiving charge against the Buckeyes, hauling in five passes for 59 yards.

Maryland Betting Insights

  • Maryland has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
