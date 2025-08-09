Marvin Mims 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Denver Broncos' Marvin Mims was 52nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 90.5. Going into 2025, he is the 55th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Mims' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|90.5
|168
|52
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|120.7
|95
|28
Marvin Mims 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Mims finished with 22.2 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 103 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Steelers
|1.0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|0.9
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|2.4
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Chargers
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|1.8
|3
|2
|18
|0
Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers
The Broncos ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Mims' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Marvin Mims
|52
|39
|503
|6
|5
|Courtland Sutton
|135
|81
|1081
|8
|21
|Devaughn Vele
|55
|41
|475
|3
|7
|Evan Engram
|64
|47
|365
|1
|3
Want more data and analysis on Marvin Mims? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.