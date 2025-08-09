FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Marvin Mims 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Marvin Mims 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Denver Broncos' Marvin Mims was 52nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 90.5. Going into 2025, he is the 55th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mims' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points90.516852
2025 Projected Fantasy Points120.79528

Marvin Mims 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Mims finished with 22.2 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 103 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks0.01000
Week 2Steelers1.021100
Week 3@Buccaneers0.91190
Week 4@Jets0.0000
Week 5Raiders2.41170
Week 6Chargers0.03000
Week 7@Saints1.832180

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Mims' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marvin Mims523950365
Courtland Sutton135811081821
Devaughn Vele554147537
Evan Engram644736513

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Mims? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup