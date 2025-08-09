Marvin Mims 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Denver Broncos' Marvin Mims was 52nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 90.5. Going into 2025, he is the 55th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mims' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 90.5 168 52 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 120.7 95 28

Marvin Mims 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Mims finished with 22.2 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 103 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Steelers 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 0.0 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 2.4 1 1 7 0 Week 6 Chargers 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 7 @Saints 1.8 3 2 18 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Mims' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marvin Mims 52 39 503 6 5 Courtland Sutton 135 81 1081 8 21 Devaughn Vele 55 41 475 3 7 Evan Engram 64 47 365 1 3

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Mims? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.