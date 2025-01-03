Marquette vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a nine-game home win streak when they square off against the Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 2-1 Big East) on January 3, 2025 at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (66.8%)

Marquette vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Creighton has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Marquette (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Creighton (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Golden Eagles have performed better at home, covering five times in eight home games, and two times in five road games.

The Bluejays' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (8-8-0) last season. On the road, it was .667 (8-4-0).

Marquette vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Golden Eagles have not lost in four games this year when favored by -410 or better on the moneyline.

Creighton is 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Bluejays have played as a moneyline underdog of +315 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 80.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette's +202 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

Marquette's leading scorer, Kam Jones, is 13th in college basketball scoring 20.1 points per game.

Creighton's +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (148th in college basketball).

Ryan Kalkbrenner's team-leading 17.2 points per game rank him 101st in the country.

The 31.0 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 280th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 30.2 per contest.

David Joplin is 481st in college basketball action with 5.4 rebounds per game to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays average 35.1 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 32.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Kalkbrenner averages 7.8 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) to lead the Bluejays.

Marquette ranks 48th in college basketball with 104.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 77th in college basketball defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bluejays' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 176th in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 151st in college basketball.

