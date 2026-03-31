Marlins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Miami Marlins playing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Marlins vs White Sox Game Info

Miami Marlins (3-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and CHSN

Marlins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-152) | CHW: (+128)

MIA: (-152) | CHW: (+128) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166)

MIA: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Marlins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Janson Junk against the White Sox and Erick Fedde. Junk and his team were 14-2-0 ATS in his 16 appearances with a spread last season. Junk and his team won as favorites in 50% of his two appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Fedde pitched his team finished 10-14-0 against the spread. Fedde's team went 4-14 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Marlins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (65.5%)

Marlins vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Marlins, Chicago is the underdog at +128, and Miami is -152 playing at home.

Marlins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The White Sox are -166 to cover, and the Marlins are +138.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-White Sox on March 31, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins were favorites in 27 games last season and came away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Last year, Miami won two of five games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The White Sox were the moneyline underdog 153 times last season. They finished 56-97 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer last year, Chicago went 35-70 (33.3%).

The White Sox played in 157 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-8).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Xavier Edwards slashed .283/.343/.353 and finished with an OPS of .695.

Last season, Agustin Ramirez had 124 base hits, batting .231 with 55 extra-base hits.

Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas hit .234 with 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 56 walks a season ago.

Andrew Benintendi hit .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Lenyn Sosa had 137 hits with a .434 slugging percentage last season.

Austin Hays hit .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Marlins vs White Sox Head to Head

3/30/2026: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/11/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/10/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/9/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/7/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/6/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/5/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2023: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2023: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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