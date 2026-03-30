Marlins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Miami Marlins face the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Marlins vs White Sox Game Info

Miami Marlins (3-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-3)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and CHSN

Marlins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | CHW: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | CHW: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+160) | CHW: +1.5 (-194)

MIA: -1.5 (+160) | CHW: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Marlins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will look to Chris Paddack versus the White Sox and Davis Martin. Paddack and his team were 13-15-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Paddack and his team won as favorites in 25% of his 16 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Martin and his team went 13-12-0 against the spread when he pitched. Martin and his team put together a 9-16 record in the 25 games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Marlins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (60.9%)

Marlins vs White Sox Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The White Sox are -194 to cover, and the Marlins are +160.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Marlins-White Sox on March 30, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins were chosen as favorites in 27 games last year and walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.

Last season Miami came away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The White Sox were the moneyline underdog 153 times last season. They went 56-97 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer last year, Chicago went 51-89 (36.4%).

The White Sox played in 157 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-8).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Xavier Edwards slashed .283/.343/.353 and finished with an OPS of .695.

Agustin Ramirez finished last season with 124 hits while batting .231.

Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas had 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 56 walks while batting .234 last season.

Andrew Benintendi hit .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Lenyn Sosa totaled 137 hits with a .434 slugging percentage last season.

Austin Hays hit .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!