Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-21)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-142) | COL: (+120)

MIA: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+168) | COL: +1.5 (-205)

MIA: -1.5 (+168) | COL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sixto Sanchez (Marlins) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-2, 5.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sixto Sanchez (0-1) for the Marlins and Ryan Feltner (1-2) for the Rockies. Sanchez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Sanchez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Feltner's five starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in five of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (54%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Miami is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +120 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -205 to cover.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Rockies on April 30 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favored in nine games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Miami has not won this season when listed as a favorite of -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 9-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 28 total times this season. They've finished 7-21 in those games.

Colorado has gone 7-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (28%).

In the 28 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-15-0).

The Rockies have put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .369. He's batting .303 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double and a walk.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .236 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with 31 hits. He is batting .254 this season and 11 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Josh Bell has been key for Miami with 19 hits, an OBP of .262 plus a slugging percentage of .277.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up a team-high OBP (.388) and slugging percentage (.471). He's batting .308.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 41st in slugging.

McMahon heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Brenton Doyle's 31 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Elias Diaz is batting .303 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .226 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

