Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (2-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rockies.TV

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-178) | COL: (+150)

MIA: (-178) | COL: (+150) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)

MIA: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will call on Max Meyer versus the Rockies and Jose Quintana. Meyer and his team were 7-5-0 ATS in his 12 appearances with a spread last season. Meyer appeared in four games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 2-2 in those contests. Last season when Quintana pitched his team finished 15-10-0 against the spread. Quintana and his team went 8-4 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (67.6%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

The Marlins vs Rockies moneyline has Miami as a -178 favorite, while Colorado is a +150 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The Rockies are -150 to cover, and the Marlins are +125.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Marlins-Rockies on March 29, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins were favorites in 27 games last season and came away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Miami was named as a favorite of -178 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline 152 times last season. They went 38-114 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer last year, Colorado went 25-91 (21.6%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-83-5 record against the over/under.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Xavier Edwards finished with a slash line of .283/.343/.353 and a .695 OPS.

Agustin Ramirez finished last season with 124 hits while batting .231.

Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman accumulated an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .520 while collecting 150 hits last season.

Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Brenton Doyle had 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .233 last season.

Willi Castro hit .226 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

3/28/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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