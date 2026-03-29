Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Rockies Game Info
- Miami Marlins (2-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-2)
- Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rockies.TV
Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-178) | COL: (+150)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Marlins will call on Max Meyer versus the Rockies and Jose Quintana. Meyer and his team were 7-5-0 ATS in his 12 appearances with a spread last season. Meyer appeared in four games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 2-2 in those contests. Last season when Quintana pitched his team finished 15-10-0 against the spread. Quintana and his team went 8-4 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.
Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (67.6%)
Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline
- The Marlins vs Rockies moneyline has Miami as a -178 favorite, while Colorado is a +150 underdog on the road.
Marlins vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The Rockies are -150 to cover, and the Marlins are +125.
Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Marlins-Rockies on March 29, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Marlins were favorites in 27 games last season and came away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.
- Miami was named as a favorite of -178 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.
- The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.
- The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline 152 times last season. They went 38-114 in those games.
- When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer last year, Colorado went 25-91 (21.6%).
- The Rockies combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-83-5 record against the over/under.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.
- Xavier Edwards finished with a slash line of .283/.343/.353 and a .695 OPS.
- Agustin Ramirez finished last season with 124 hits while batting .231.
- Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman accumulated an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .520 while collecting 150 hits last season.
- Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.
- Brenton Doyle had 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .233 last season.
- Willi Castro hit .226 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.
Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head
- 3/28/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
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