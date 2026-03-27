Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB Opening Day on Friday features the Miami Marlins taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (0-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-0)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rockies.TV

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-196) | COL: (+164)

MIA: (-196) | COL: (+164) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

MIA: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland. In 31 games he pitched with a spread last season, Alcantara and his team finished with a 16-15-0 record ATS. Alcantara and his team had a 3-3 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Freeland pitched his team finished 15-16-0 against the spread. Freeland and his team had a 8-21 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (65.4%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Rockies, Miami is the favorite at -196, and Colorado is +164 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -142 to cover.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Marlins-Rockies on March 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins were chosen as favorites in 27 games last year and walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.

Miami was named as a favorite of -196 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Rockies finished 38-114 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 25% of those games).

Colorado went 21-86 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (19.6%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-83-5 record against the over/under.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Xavier Edwards finished with a slash line of .283/.343/.353 and a .695 OPS.

Last season, Agustin Ramirez had 124 base hits, batting .231 with 55 extra-base hits.

Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman had an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .520, and had 150 hits last season.

Mickey Moniak hit .270 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks.

Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks a season ago.

Brenton Doyle hit .233 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

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