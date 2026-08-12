Marlins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Pirates Game Info

Miami Marlins (61-59) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-63)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and SportsNet PT

Marlins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

MIA: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158)

MIA: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Marlins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 5-7, 4.63 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 6-4, 3.51 ERA

The probable pitchers are Janson Junk (5-7) for the Marlins and Carmen Mlodzinski (6-4) for the Pirates. Junk and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Junk's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Pirates have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Mlodzinski's starts. The Pirates have a 4-2 record in Mlodzinski's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.9%)

Marlins vs Pirates Moneyline

The Marlins vs Pirates moneyline has Miami as a -112 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Pirates are +158 to cover, while the Marlins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Marlins-Pirates on Aug. 12, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 33 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Miami has won 32 of 48 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 57 of 118 chances this season.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 61-57-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 52 total times this season. They've gone 22-30 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 18-26 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (40.9%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-50-3).

The Pirates have a 58-61-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 148 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which lead Miami hitters this season. He has a .318 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified batters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a walk and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 124 hits. He's batting .284 while slugging .389.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging in MLB.

Javier Sanoja has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.313/.411.

Sanoja has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Jakob Marsee is batting .205 with a .325 OBP and 28 RBI for Miami this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best .376 on-base percentage. He's batting .266 and slugging .439.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 111 hits. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Nick Gonzales has a slugging percentage of .396, a team-best for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Marlins vs Pirates Head to Head

8/11/2026: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2026: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2026: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/11/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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