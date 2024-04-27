Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-21) vs. Washington Nationals (11-14)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MASN2

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

MIA: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178)

MIA: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 1-0, 3.27 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 2-0, 1.50 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (1-0, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.50 ERA). Cabrera has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cabrera has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Parker has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals covered in both chances. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Parker starts this season -- they won both.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (59.9%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -142 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +146 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -178.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

Marlins versus Nationals on April 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been named as the favorite six times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

Miami has won all of its three games when it was named as at least a -142 moneyline favorite.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 27 opportunities.

The Marlins are 9-18-0 against the spread in their 27 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 10-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

Washington has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-15-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 15-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .355. He has a .291 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 37th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with 28 hits. He is batting .255 this season and has nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 85th, his on-base percentage 145th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Josh Bell has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .172/.268/.293.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for Miami with 22 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .340.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a slugging percentage of .618 and has 27 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is fifth in slugging.

Jesse Winker has a .404 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .432.

His batting average ranks 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .308.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .293 with four doubles and seven walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/3/2023: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/2/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/31/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/18/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/17/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/16/2023: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

