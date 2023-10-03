Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 26th-ranked passing defense (254.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Andrews' next game against the Steelers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Andrews vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.60

7.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.21

53.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

Andrews has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking second with 11.3 fantasy points per game (34.0 total points). He is 80th in fantasy points among all players.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Andrews hauled in five balls on five targets for 80 yardstwo touchdowns, good for 20.0 fantasy points.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Steelers this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed five players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Steelers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

