Mariners vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the New York Yankees.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Yankees Game Info

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. New York Yankees (3-0)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and YES

Mariners vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164)

SEA: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo against the Yankees and Ryan Weathers. Castillo and his team were 16-18-0 ATS in his 34 appearances with a spread last season. Castillo and his team won as favorites in 60% of his 25 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Weathers pitched his team finished 5-3-0 against the spread. Weathers and his team went 2-4 in the six games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mariners vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.6%)

Mariners vs Yankees Moneyline

Seattle is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Yankees are +164 to cover, while the Mariners are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Yankees contest on March 30 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

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Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Mariners were chosen as favorites in 114 games last year and walked away with the win 66 times (57.9%) in those games.

Last season Seattle came away with a win 66 times in 111 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Yankees won seven of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (33.3%).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, New York went 5-12 (29.4%).

The Yankees combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times last season for a 79-81-6 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh had 147 hits and an OBP of .359 last season.

Julio Rodriguez hit 32 homers while driving in 95 runs.

Josh Naylor ended his last campaign with 160 hits, an OBP of .353, plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Randy Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge put up an OBP of .457 and a slugging percentage of .688 while collecting 179 hits last season.

Cody Bellinger hit .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks.

Trent Grisham had nine doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 82 walks while hitting .235 last season.

Ben Rice hit .255 with 28 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 50 walks.

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