Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (14-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | MIN: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | MIN: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 4-2, 2.97 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 3-1, 2.91 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (4-2, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Taj Bradley (3-1, 2.91 ERA). When Kirby starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Bradley's six starts that had a set spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in five of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.9%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

The Mariners vs Twins moneyline has Seattle as a -132 favorite, while Minnesota is a +112 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Mariners are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -156 to cover.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

Mariners versus Twins on April 29 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 13 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 30 opportunities.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 10-20-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 11 of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Minnesota has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-12-0).

The Twins have put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .417. He's batting .287 on the season.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Cole Young is batting .260 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 100th.

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (24) this season, and 11 of those have gone for extra bases.

Raleigh heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Dominic Canzone has been key for Seattle with 17 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .525.

Canzone enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a walk and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has racked up a team-high .333 on-base percentage. He's batting .235 and slugging .378.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .282 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .414.

Brooks Lee is batting .242 with two doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Byron Buxton's 25 hits and .450 slugging percentage both pace his team.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head

4/27/2026: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2025: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/23/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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