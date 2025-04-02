Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners play the Detroit Tigers.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (2-4) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSDET

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-178) | DET: (+150)

SEA: (-178) | DET: (+150) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal. Castillo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Castillo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Skubal has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Skubal start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.2%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

The Mariners vs Tigers moneyline has Seattle as a -178 favorite, while Detroit is a +150 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Mariners are +126 to cover, and the Tigers are -152.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Tigers game on April 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners won in 63, or 58.3%, of the 108 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Seattle won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Tigers finished 49-51 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 49% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer last year, Detroit went 4-10 (28.6%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-79-5 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has three hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .158 with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .526.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .211 with four walks and three runs scored. He's slugging .474.

Among qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Cal Raleigh has two hits this season and has a slash line of .100/.250/.250.

Luke Raley has one home run, one RBI and a batting average of .167 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene put up an OBP of .348 with 134 hits last season.

Colt Keith hit .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

Kerry Carpenter had 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .284 last season.

Manuel Margot hit .238 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

