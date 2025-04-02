Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners play the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Tigers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (2-4) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-3)
- Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSDET
Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-178) | DET: (+150)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA
The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal. Castillo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Castillo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Skubal has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Skubal start this season -- they lost.
Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (51.2%)
Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Tigers moneyline has Seattle as a -178 favorite, while Detroit is a +150 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Tigers Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Mariners are +126 to cover, and the Tigers are -152.
Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Tigers game on April 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.
Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Mariners won in 63, or 58.3%, of the 108 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.
- Last year, Seattle won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.
- The Tigers finished 49-51 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 49% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer last year, Detroit went 4-10 (28.6%).
- The Tigers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-79-5 record against the over/under.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has three hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .158 with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .526.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 59th in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .211 with four walks and three runs scored. He's slugging .474.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Cal Raleigh has two hits this season and has a slash line of .100/.250/.250.
- Luke Raley has one home run, one RBI and a batting average of .167 this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene put up an OBP of .348 with 134 hits last season.
- Colt Keith hit .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- Kerry Carpenter had 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .284 last season.
- Manuel Margot hit .238 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.
Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head
- 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/6/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/16/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/15/2023: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
