Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Texas Rangers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-8) vs. Texas Rangers (6-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 0-0, 1.38 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.97 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo and the Rangers will counter with MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 3.97 ERA). Woo has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Woo's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Gore has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers went 1-1-0. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gore start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The Mariners vs Rangers moneyline has Seattle as a -116 favorite, while Texas is a -102 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -178.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The Mariners-Rangers contest on April 8 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 3-6 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 12 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won four of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Texas has a record of 3-1 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (75%).

In the 11 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-2).

The Rangers have covered 63.6% of their games this season, going 7-4-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.657) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .343 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .268 with three doubles and eight walks. He's slugging .341 with an on-base percentage of .412.

His batting average ranks 57th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 117th.

Cole Young has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.304/.488.

Dominic Canzone has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has three home runs and six walks while batting .250. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo's .408 on-base percentage and .465 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .326.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jake Burger has collected 13 hits, a team-best for the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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