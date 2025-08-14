Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (67-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-66)

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN2, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | BAL: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | BAL: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 6-4, 4.96 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 9-5, 4.24 ERA

The Mariners will call on Logan Evans (6-4) against the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (9-5). Evans' team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Evans' team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 12-10-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Orioles are 8-4 in Sugano's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.5%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Orioles, Seattle is the favorite at -136, and Baltimore is +116 playing at home.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Seattle is +126 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Orioles game on Aug. 14 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 47 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 28 of 45 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 61 of their 117 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 117 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 51-66-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 27 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.3%).

Baltimore has gone 10-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (37%).

The Orioles have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-63-4).

The Orioles have put together a 52-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 108 hits, batting .245 this season with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .587.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is third in slugging.

Josh Naylor leads Seattle in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 118 hits. He's batting .291 while slugging .462.

He is 15th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the majors.

Naylor enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.447) powered by 45 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 37 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 119 hits with a .354 on-base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .284.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 41st in slugging.

Henderson takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks while batting .262.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

