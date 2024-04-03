Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (3-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | CLE: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | CLE: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-0, 00.00 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 1-0, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (1-0) to the mound, while Logan Allen (1-0) will take the ball for the Guardians. Kirby and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Kirby's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Allen has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians have not been a moneyline underdog when Allen starts this season.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.5%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Guardians, Seattle is the favorite at -154, and Cleveland is +130 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -166 to cover.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Guardians on April 3 is 7.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won two of three games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in two of their six opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Cleveland has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +130 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-1-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has six hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .286 with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .524.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 71st in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Haniger will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Ty France has a slash line of .333/.391/.381 this season and a team-best OPS of .772.

Among qualifying batters, he is 37th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

France heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Rojas has five hits this season and has a slash line of .417/.417/.500.

Rojas enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .417 with a double and two RBI.

J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with two hits, an OBP of .154 plus a slugging percentage of .208.

Guardians Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has three doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .304. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Steven Kwan's .448 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .310 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has a triple and a home run while batting .241.

Josh Naylor has seven hits with a .455 on-base percentage to pace his team in both.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

4/2/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/7/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/4/2022: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/3/2022: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/2/2022: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/28/2022: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2022: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

