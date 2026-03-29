Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (1-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (2-1)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Peacock

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-178) | CLE: (+150)

SEA: (-178) | CLE: (+150) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock versus the Guardians and Slade Cecconi. Hancock and his team were 9-7-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Hancock and his team had a 3-3 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Cecconi pitched his team finished 13-11-0 against the spread. Cecconi and his team finished 6-4 in the 10 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.1%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -178 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Guardians. The Mariners are +126 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -152.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Guardians game on March 29, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners were victorious in 66, or 57.9%, of the 114 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Seattle won 21 of 28 games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Guardians were the moneyline underdog 88 times last season. They went 41-47 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer last year, Cleveland went 4-8 (33.3%).

The Guardians combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-85-7 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh had 147 hits and an OBP of .359 last season.

Julio Rodriguez had an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Last season, Josh Naylor finished with 20 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .295 last season.

Randy Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez racked up an on-base percentage of .360 and had 168 hits last season.

Steven Kwan slugged .374 while batting .272.

Kyle Manzardo had 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .234 last season.

Angel Martinez hit .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

3/28/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/27/2026: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/26/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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