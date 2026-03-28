Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (1-1) vs. Cleveland Guardians (1-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-180) | CLE: (+152)

SEA: (-180) | CLE: (+152) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | CLE: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | CLE: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo versus the Guardians and Joey Cantillo. Woo and his team were 13-17-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Woo and his team won as favorites in 56.5% of his 23 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Cantillo pitched his team finished 7-6-0 against the spread. Cantillo and his team put together a 3-2 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (66.8%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +152 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Guardians are -144 to cover, and the Mariners are +120.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

Mariners versus Guardians, on March 28, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners were chosen as favorites in 114 games last year and walked away with the win 66 times (57.9%) in those games.

Last season Seattle came away with a win 21 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Guardians were the moneyline underdog 88 times last season. They went 41-47 in those games.

Cleveland went 4-8 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (33.3%).

The Guardians combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-85-7 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh had 147 hits and an OBP of .359 last season.

Julio Rodriguez had an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Last season, Josh Naylor finished with 20 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .295 last season.

Randy Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez accumulated an on-base percentage of .360 and had 168 hits last season.

Steven Kwan had a .374 slugging percentage while batting .272.

Kyle Manzardo had 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .234 last season.

Angel Martinez hit .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

3/27/2026: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/26/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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