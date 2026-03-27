Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (0-1) vs. Cleveland Guardians (1-0)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Apple TV+

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-180) | CLE: (+152)

SEA: (-180) | CLE: (+152) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams. Kirby and his team were 12-15-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Kirby and his team had an 11-11 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Williams pitched his team went 18-14-0 against the spread. Williams and his team went 11-11 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (68.9%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -180 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Guardians are -146 to cover, and the Mariners are +122.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

Mariners versus Guardians, on March 27, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners came away with 66 wins in the 114 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Seattle won 21 of 25 games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Guardians won 41 of the 88 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (46.6%).

Cleveland went 4-8 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (33.3%).

The Guardians played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-85-7).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh had 147 hits and an OBP of .359 last season.

Julio Rodriguez had an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Josh Naylor ended his last campaign with 160 hits, an OBP of .353, plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Randy Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez put up an OBP of .360 with 168 hits last season.

Steven Kwan had a .374 slugging percentage while batting .272.

Kyle Manzardo hit .234 with 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks a season ago.

Angel Martinez hit .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

3/26/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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