Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (22-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-37)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | COL: (-102)

SF: (-116) | COL: (-102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160)

SF: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Giants) - 2-4, 5.30 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-1, 6.30 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Adrian Houser (2-4, 5.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (1-1, 6.30 ERA). Houser and his team are 4-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Houser's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Feltner's five starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-3 record in Feltner's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56.3%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -102 underdog at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Giants are +132 to cover, and the Rockies are -160.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11 has been set for Giants-Rockies on May 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won five of 13 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 28 of their 57 opportunities.

The Giants are 23-34-0 against the spread in their 57 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 56 total times this season. They've gone 21-35 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Colorado has a 21-35 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 30-27-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.805) this season. He has a .329 batting average, an on-base percentage of .371, and a slugging percentage of .433.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (54) this season while batting .289 with 24 extra-base hits. He's slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.323/.402.

Lee brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Rafael Devers has seven home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a team-high .442 slugging percentage. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has a .372 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .425.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 48 hits.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .274 with eight doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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