Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

MLB action on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (72-71) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-70)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | STL: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

SEA: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 11-12, 3.60 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-10, 5.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (11-12) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (8-10) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. When Castillo starts, his team is 9-19-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team has won 52.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-11). The Cardinals have a 16-12-0 ATS record in Mikolas' 28 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have an 11-8 record in Mikolas' 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.3%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Cardinals, Seattle is the favorite at -132, and St. Louis is +112 playing at home.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Cardinals are -154 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +128.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

Mariners versus Cardinals on Sept. 8 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 54, or 56.2%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 37 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 142 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 62-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 36-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, St. Louis has a 13-21 record (winning just 38.2% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-70-2).

The Cardinals have covered 48.2% of their games this season, going 66-71-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 101 hits, batting .213 this season with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .428.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .225 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 126th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging in the major leagues.

Arozarena takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.376) powered by 27 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez takes a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with a double, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Justin Turner has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has collected 132 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .274 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan's .331 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .396.

He is 44th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .263.

Masyn Winn is slugging .409 to lead his team.

Mariners vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/7/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/6/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/21/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

