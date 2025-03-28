Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 5:16 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (1-0) vs. Athletics (0-1)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

SEA: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | OAK: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | OAK: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo versus the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs. In games Castillo pitched with a spread last season, his team was 11-19-0 ATS. Castillo and his team won 54.2% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 13-11. Last season Springs and his team had a 6-1-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Springs' team went 2-1 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.2%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +158 to cover, while the Athletics are -192 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on March 28 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners came away with 63 wins in the 108 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

This year, the Mariners won 43 of 75 games when listed as at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Athletics put together a 54-85 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

The Athletics went 38-71 when they played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (34.9%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-83-2).

Mariners Player Leaders

Last season, Cal Raleigh had 120 base hits, batting .220 with 50 extra-base hits.

Julio Rodriguez hit 20 homers while driving in 68 runs.

Randy Arozarena ended last season with an OBP of .332 while batting .219 with 73 walks and 77 runs scored.

Luke Raley slashed .243/.320/.463 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker had an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .562 while racking up 160 hits last season.

JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.

Lawrence Butler hit .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

