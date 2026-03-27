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March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Spreads and Totals for Friday

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Spreads and Totals for Friday

The NCAA Tournament rolls on today with the second day of Sweet 16 matchups.

What do the betting odds look like for each of today's games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Friday Sweet 16 game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

March Madness Odds for Today: Sweet 16

Duke vs. St. John's, 7:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

St. John's
@
Duke
Mar 27 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Michigan vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Alabama
@
Michigan
Mar 27 11:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Connecticut vs. Michigan State, 9:45 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Michigan State
@
Connecticut
Mar 28 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee vs. Iowa State, 10:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Tennessee
@
Iowa State
Mar 28 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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