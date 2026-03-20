March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Friday Game

The NCAA Tournament is here, and this week is one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.

What do the betting odds look like ahead of Friday's first-round games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Friday game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.

March Madness Odds for Every Game Today

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Santa Clara @ Kentucky Mar 20 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Akron @ Texas Tech Mar 20 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Long Island University @ Arizona Mar 20 5:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Wright State @ Virginia Mar 20 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Tennessee State @ Iowa State Mar 20 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Hofstra @ Alabama Mar 20 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ Villanova Mar 20 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami (OH) @ Tennessee Mar 20 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Iowa @ Clemson Mar 20 10:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Northern Iowa @ St. John's Mar 20 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCF @ UCLA Mar 20 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Queen's University @ Purdue Mar 20 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Prairie View A&M @ Florida Mar 21 1:25am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points California Baptist @ Kansas Mar 21 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Furman @ Connecticut Mar 21 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Missouri @ Miami Mar 21 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.