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NCAAB

March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Friday Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Friday Game

The NCAA Tournament is here, and this week is one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.

What do the betting odds look like ahead of Friday's first-round games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Friday game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.

March Madness Odds for Every Game Today

Santa Clara vs. Kentucky, 12:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Santa Clara
@
Kentucky
Mar 20 4:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Akron vs. Texas Tech, 12:40 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Akron
@
Texas Tech
Mar 20 4:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Long Island vs. Arizona, 1:35 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Long Island University
@
Arizona
Mar 20 5:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Wright State vs. Virginia, 1:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Wright State
@
Virginia
Mar 20 5:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State, 2:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Tennessee State
@
Iowa State
Mar 20 6:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Hofstra vs. Alabama, 3:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Hofstra
@
Alabama
Mar 20 7:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Utah State vs. Villanova, 4:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah State
@
Villanova
Mar 20 8:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee vs. Miami (Ohio), 4:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami (OH)
@
Tennessee
Mar 20 8:25pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Iowa vs. Clemson, 6:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Iowa
@
Clemson
Mar 20 10:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Northern Iowa vs. St. John's, 7:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Northern Iowa
@
St. John's
Mar 20 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

UCF vs. UCLA, 7:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UCF
@
UCLA
Mar 20 11:25pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Queen's vs. Purdue, 7:35 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Queen's University
@
Purdue
Mar 20 11:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Florida vs. Prairie View A&M, 9:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Prairie View A&M
@
Florida
Mar 21 1:25am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cal Baptist vs. Kansas, 9:45 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

California Baptist
@
Kansas
Mar 21 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Furman vs. Connecticut, 10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Furman
@
Connecticut
Mar 21 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Missouri vs. Miami, 10:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Missouri
@
Miami
Mar 21 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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