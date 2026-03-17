March Madness Odds: Best First Round Betting Upset Predictions -- 14 Seed vs. 3 Seed

The NCAA Tournament has arrived, and part of what makes March so great is upsets.

Over the years, the 14/3 game doesn't often result in an upset, but we got one in 2024 when Oakland shocked Kentucky. Which 14 seeds have the best chance to pull off a first-round upset this season?

Let's take a look.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

14/3 Upset Picks for March Madness

North Dakota State Over Michigan State

Moneyline North Dakota State Mar 19 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why the upset is possible

1. Tournament experience

North Dakota State's program has a history of making the Big Dance, playing in March Madness three times under current coach David Richman.

2. Efficient offense

The Bison typically rank highly in shooting efficiency and ball control.

3. Pressure on favorites

Michigan State will enter the game with high expectations, which can sometimes lead to early nerves.

Prediction -- If North Dakota State controls the pace and shoots well from three, they could pull off the upset.

Kennesaw State Over Gonzaga

Moneyline Kennesaw State Mar 20 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key upset factors

1. Athleticism and pace

Kennesaw State’s defensive pressure could disrupt Gonzaga’s offense as Kennesaw ranks 19th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.

2. Perimeter shooting

Underdogs that rely on three-point shooting can quickly erase talent gaps if shots are falling.

3. Tournament unpredictability

You never know what can happen in March.

Prediction -- Gonzaga is the clear favorite, but Kennesaw State’s defensive pressure and pace could create problems.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.