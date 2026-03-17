March Madness Odds: Best First Round Betting Upset Predictions -- 13 Seed vs. 4 Seed

The NCAA Tournament has arrived, and part of what makes March so great is upsets.

Over the years, the 13/4 game has given us some memorable upsets. Which 13 seeds have the best chance to pull off a first-round upset this season?

Let's take a look.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

13/4 Upset Picks for March Madness

Cal Baptist Over Kansas

Moneyline California Baptist Mar 21 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this upset could happen

1. Offensive pace

Cal Baptist plays an aggressive transition offense that can push the tempo.

2. Kansas matchup concerns

Kansas prefers structured half-court basketball. Teams that force faster tempo can disrupt that rhythm.

3. Underdog momentum

Mid-major teams entering the tournament after winning their conference tournament often have strong confidence.

Prediction -- Cal Baptist’s speed and scoring ability give them a realistic shot at a major upset.

Hawaii Over Arkansas

Moneyline Hawai'i Mar 19 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key factors that can aid Hawaii

1. Defensive intensity

Hawaii’s physical defense can create problems for teams that rely on perimeter shooting.

2. Rebounding strength

Controlling the boards is crucial for underdogs trying to slow the game.

3. Travel factor

Teams playing far from home sometimes struggle in early tournament rounds. Any trip is a long one for Hawaii, but they're used to it. This trip to Portland will be a unique one for Arkansas.

Prediction -- Hawaii could turn this into a low-scoring defensive battle, which favors the underdog.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.