March Madness Odds: Best First Round Betting Upset Predictions -- 12 Seed vs. 5 Seed

The NCAA Tournament has arrived, and part of what makes March so great is upsets.

Over the years, the 12/5 game has been a popular place for upsets. Which 12 seeds have the best chance to pull off a first-round upset this season?

Let's take a look.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

12/5 Upset Picks for March Madness

Northern Iowa Over St. John’s

Moneyline Northern Iowa Mar 20 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why the upset is possible

1. Experienced roster

Northern Iowa typically relies on veteran guards and disciplined half-court offense. Teams with strong guard play often perform well in the tournament because they can control tempo.

2. St. John’s volatility

St. John’s plays an aggressive defensive style that can generate turnovers but also leads to foul trouble and inconsistent shooting nights.

3. Pace advantage

Northern Iowa’s slower tempo could frustrate St. John’s and keep the game within a few possessions late.

Prediction -- If Northern Iowa limits turnovers and slows the game down, this matchup has serious upset potential.

High Point Over Wisconsin

Moneyline High Point Mar 19 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why High Point is dangerous

1. Offensive efficiency

High Point has one of the more efficient mid-major offenses and can score from multiple positions.

2. Wisconsin scoring droughts

Wisconsin traditionally plays at a slower pace -- though not as much this season -- and can struggle when shots are not falling as they are very reliant on three-pointers.

3. Underdog shooting variance

If High Point gets hot from three-point range, the Panthers could swing the game quickly.

Prediction -- This is a classic tempo vs. efficiency matchup, and High Point has a legitimate shot at the upset.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.