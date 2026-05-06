Golf Odds: First Round Leader Odds for the Truist Championship

The PGA Tour tees it up this week at the Truist Championship.

What does the First Round Leader market look like for Thursday?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round Leader Odds: Truist Championship

Full Cadillac Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Rory McIlroy +1400 Xander Schauffele +1700 Cameron Young +1700 Matt Fitzpatrick +1900 Ludvig Åberg +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Si Woo Kim +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

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