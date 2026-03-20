March Madness Odds: 3 Best Bets for Miami Ohio vs. Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Miami Ohio vs. Tennessee, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Miami Ohio vs. Tennessee Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami (OH) @ Tennessee Mar 20 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Tennessee (22-11) faces Miami (OH), a First Four winner. Teams advancing from play-in games often carry momentum but face fatigue.

Miami (OH) has been one of the stories of the season but ranks just 88th overall on KenPom.

Recent Form

Tennessee

Defensive-minded team

Elite half-court D but still 35th (KenPom) on offense

Miami (OH)

32-1 overall, with the lone loss coming last week in the MAC tourney

Bounced back with a solid win over SMU in the 11/11 play-in game

Best Bets

Tennessee -10.5

1st Half Tennessee -5.5

Under 149.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.