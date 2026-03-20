March Madness Odds: 3 Best Bets for Kentucky vs. Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Kentucky vs. Santa Clara, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Kentucky vs. Santa Clara Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Santa Clara @ Kentucky Mar 20 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

This game is one of the most competitive 7-vs-10 matchups in the bracket. Kentucky (21-13) enters with elite athleticism but inconsistent execution, while Santa Clara (26-8) arrives with one of the most efficient offenses among mid-majors.

Kentucky relies heavily on Otega Oweh and transition scoring. Santa Clara plays more structured basketball, spacing the floor around multiple shooters and forcing opponents into half-court defense.

The Wildcats also enter with rotation depth concerns due to injuries earlier in the year, which have occasionally forced them to play smaller lineups.

Recent Form

Kentucky (last 10 games)

Record: 6-4

Offensive Rating: strong but streaky

Wins vs quality teams but occasional defensive breakdowns

Santa Clara (last 10 games)

Record: 8-2

One of the best scoring margins in the West Coast Conference

Multiple players averaging double figures

Santa Clara’s offense has averaged mid-70s points per game in the last 10, compared with Kentucky’s upper-70s but with higher turnover rates.

Historical Context

Kentucky historically struggles in first-round games against disciplined mid-major teams that slow pace and shoot well from three. Over the last decade, several similar matchups have been competitive into the final minutes.

Santa Clara has little head-to-head history with Kentucky, but WCC teams have pulled several early-round upsets in recent tournaments.

Best Bets

Santa Clara +3.5

Kentucky Moneyline (lean)

1st Half Under 75.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.