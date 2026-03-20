March Madness Odds: 3 Best Bets for Florida vs. Prairie View A&M in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Florida vs. Prairie View A&M, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Florida vs Prairie View A&M Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Prairie View A&M @ Florida Mar 21 1:25am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Florida (26-7) ended the regular season on an 11-game winning streak and has one of the hottest offenses in the field. But the Gators lost to Vandy in the SEC Tournament.

Prairie View A&M is 280th overall on KenPom, the worst mark of any team in the Round of 64.

Best Bets

Florida -35.5

1st Half Florida -20.5

Over 155.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.